Fuego Del Sol gives his opinion on AEW world champion, MJF.

The former company star spoke about The Devil during the latest episode of his Youtube channel, where he was ranking wrestlers. When MJF’s name came up Fuego admitted that he was an incredible talent and a really good in-ring wrestler, but adds that MJF is not his cup tea due to a disparaging remark he made against him backstage.

This is not going to be good. People aren’t going to like me for this, but if I’m honest, I’m not a fan of this guy. To be real, I’m just not. We’re talking about the current AEW World Champion MJF. When I say I’m not a fan, I should reiterate, I try to never let my personal opinion get in the way of someone’s actual talent. He is talented as all hell. Incredible promo guy. When he does decide to wrestle, he puts on incredible matches and makes himself an attraction. However, early on in AEW, even before I got signed, he gave me one weird disparaging remark in front of a lot of people backstage. It was off-handed, I’m sure he doesn’t even remember it. I do though. Some people are going to go out of their way to critique you or congratulate you or help you out. He kind of stuck to himself in that regard, never really talked to me. I don’t think we are each other’s cup of tea. That doesn’t change the fact that he’s insanely talented. I would never let my personal opinion of someone get in the way of how good they are, and he’s great.

Another wrestler Fuego was asked about was CM Punk. He said that the Second City Saint was always kind to him and checked in on him when he was hurt. You can read his full comments about Punk here.

