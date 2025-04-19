Fuego Del Sol has been unmasked.

At Joey Janela’s Spring Break 9, Fuego Del Sol put everything on the line in a high-stakes Mask vs. Career match against Atticus Cogar — and came up short.

In a brutal finish, Cogar used a taser on Fuego before delivering a top-rope DDT onto a trash can.

After the pinfall, Fuego unmasked for the first time in over a decade, revealing his face to the crowd. In an emotional moment, he then removed his boots and left them in the center of the ring, a symbolic gesture signaling his departure from professional wrestling.

Fuego del Sol perdió la máscara tras caer derrotado en una muy buena lucha violenta con Atticus Cogar. Luego, deja sus botas en el ring #JJSB9 pic.twitter.com/Q1cFQPjatI — DDSD Wrestling (@dosdossolodos) April 19, 2025

Fuego del Sol just left his boots in the middle of the ring. #jjsb9 pic.twitter.com/cdQYWkcYCB — Chris Jung aka Rudo Rampage (@Rudo_Rampage) April 19, 2025



Jeff Cobb has finished up with New Japan Pro-Wrestling.

Jeff Cobb wrestled his final match for NJPW on April 18th at the Road to Wrestling Dontaku event, where he faced Hiroshi Tanahashi. Tanahashi emerged victorious, and the two shared a respectful embrace after the match.

Just days earlier, on April 14th, NJPW announced that Cobb had been granted his request to leave the company.