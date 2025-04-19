Fuego Del Sol has been unmasked.
At Joey Janela’s Spring Break 9, Fuego Del Sol put everything on the line in a high-stakes Mask vs. Career match against Atticus Cogar — and came up short.
In a brutal finish, Cogar used a taser on Fuego before delivering a top-rope DDT onto a trash can.
After the pinfall, Fuego unmasked for the first time in over a decade, revealing his face to the crowd. In an emotional moment, he then removed his boots and left them in the center of the ring, a symbolic gesture signaling his departure from professional wrestling.
What a match …..
Taser gun to headlock DDT
#JJSB9 #GCW pic.twitter.com/9tVQYnvLuA
— PWアーティクルス｜GCWニュースサイト (@D5ZnyfQaq256591) April 19, 2025
Fuego del Sol perdió la máscara tras caer derrotado en una muy buena lucha violenta con Atticus Cogar. Luego, deja sus botas en el ring #JJSB9 pic.twitter.com/Q1cFQPjatI
— DDSD Wrestling (@dosdossolodos) April 19, 2025
Fuego del Sol just left his boots in the middle of the ring. #jjsb9 pic.twitter.com/cdQYWkcYCB
— Chris Jung aka Rudo Rampage (@Rudo_Rampage) April 19, 2025
Jeff Cobb has finished up with New Japan Pro-Wrestling.
Jeff Cobb wrestled his final match for NJPW on April 18th at the Road to Wrestling Dontaku event, where he faced Hiroshi Tanahashi. Tanahashi emerged victorious, and the two shared a respectful embrace after the match.
Just days earlier, on April 14th, NJPW announced that Cobb had been granted his request to leave the company.
Then, now, forever ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/dxof5LqzGh
— Jeff Cobb (@RealJeffCobb) April 18, 2025
🎇Road to レスリングどんたく 2025🎇
棚橋弘至ファイナルロード～縁‼️
さらばジェフ・コブ、新日本ラストマッチ🤙
🆚 @tanahashi1_100 × @RealJeffCobb #njpwworld で配信中📡
視聴＆登録⏩https://t.co/CcdQ1X9P52#NJPW #njpwworld #njDONTAKU pic.twitter.com/0gK7EM5hzW
— NJPW WORLD (@njpwworld) April 19, 2025
Thank you @RealJeffCobb👋
Until next time.
Thank you @RealJeffCobb👋

Until next time.
— NJPW WORLD (@njpwworld) April 19, 2025