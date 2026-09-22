WWE has revealed the full bracket for the 2026 Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic just hours before the tournament gets underway on tonight’s episode of NXT.

The 14-team field was announced over the weekend, with WWE now confirming the first-round matchups and how the bracket is divided.

On one side, BirthRight’s Uriah Connors and Channing Lorenzo will face Mini Vikingo and Chazz Hall, with the winners advancing to face NXT Tag Team Champions Brad Baylor and Ricky Smokes of Vanity Project, who received a first-round bye.

Fraxiom’s Nathan Frazer and Axiom will take on DarkState, while Noam Dar and Romeo Moreno will square off against Los Americanos’ Rayo Americano and Bravo Americano.

The other side of the bracket will see Tokyo Bad Boys’ Kento and Takuma face Sean Legacy and Dorian Van Dux. The winners will advance to meet AAA Tag Team Champions El Hijo de Dr. Wagner Jr. and Galeno, who also received a first-round bye.

The Creed Brothers, Julius and Brutus Creed, will battle Harley Riggins and Jax Presley, while Shido Ash and Viktor Zanov will face Hank Walker and Tank Ledger.

The tournament officially begins on tonight’s WWE NXT with two first-round matches. Los Americanos will face Dar and Moreno, while The Creed Brothers take on Riggins and Presley.

Make sure to check back here at WrestlingHeadlines.com tonight for live WWE NXT Results coverage.