GOLDBERG, ULTIMATE WARRIOR, BATISTA, LITA AND MORE TO ENTER THE RING IN FIRST ROSTER UPDATE FOR WWE® 2K BATTLEGROUNDS An assortment of WWE Superstars, Legends and Hall of Famers, plus customization items, also set to arrive in the coming weeks 2K announced today that 10 WWE Superstars and 20 customization items will be coming to WWE® 2K Battlegrounds in the first of several roster updates starting November 6, 2020**. Featuring fast-paced action and an assortment of power-ups, special moves, unconventional melee items and interactive environments, WWE 2K Battlegrounds offers a unique arcade style and aesthetic for casual and hardcore WWE games fans alike. More than 50 additional Superstars and cosmetic items will be made available in the months to come**. You never know who or what might come crashing into the Battlegrounds! The following Superstars, Legends and Hall of Famers are currently scheduled to appear in WWE 2K Battlegrounds via automatic updates, with some content requiring unlocking**: Friday, November 6*:

* Goldberg;

* Batista;

* Jey Uso (unlocked);

* Jimmy Uso (unlocked). Wednesday, November 11*:

* Ultimate Warrior;

* Eddie Guerrero (unlocked);

* Lita (unlocked). Wednesday, November 18*:

* Trish Stratus;

* Booker T;

* Ruby Riott (unlocked). Each update will also include a selection of Superstar and Battleground arena customization items, including outfits, face paint, arena designs, color schemes and more**. For more information on WWE 2K Battlegrounds and 2K, visit WWE.2K.com/Battlegrounds, become a fan on Facebook, follow the game on Twitter and Instagram using the hashtag #WWE2KBattlegrounds or subscribe on YouTube. WWE 2K Battlegrounds is developed by Saber Interactive for 2K. 2K is a wholly owned publishing label of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTWO). *Exact dates subject to change. **Some Superstars and cosmetics require unlocking through in-game currency. In-game currency can be earned or purchased.

