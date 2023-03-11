As noted, WWE announced during Friday’s SmackDown that Rey Mysterio will be the headliner for the 2023 WWE Hall of Fame Class, making him the only active Superstar in the Hall.

There is still no word yet on who will induct Rey. It’s believed that the next name will be announced on RAW, but that has not been confirmed. Multiple sources have reported that The Great Muta will be inducted, and there’s also been talk of a smaller class this year.

Below is WWE’s full announcement and video on Mysterio’s induction:

Rey Mysterio to be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame Class of 2023 This week on Friday Night SmackDown it was announced that Rey Mysterio will be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame, Class of 2023. The Master of the 619 has had an illustrious career, having notable encounters in not only WWE but also ECW, AAA, CMLL, NJPW, and WCW. In WWE, he won numerous accolades, including the 2006 Royal Rumble, the World Heavyweight Championship twice and the WWE Championship once. He is also a Triple Crown and Grand Slam Champion. Mysterio had an abundance of memorable moments and rivalries, including his battles with Eddie Guerrero, Batista, Kurt Angle, Cody Rhodes and Edge, to name a few. WWE congratulates Mysterio on becoming a WWE Hall of Famer!

Rey is expected to wrestle his son Dominik Mysterio at WrestleMania 39 that same weekend.

The 2023 WWE Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony is scheduled for Friday, March 31 from the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, right after the WrestleMania 39 go-home edition of SmackDown goes off the air in the same venue.

Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for more.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.