As noted, it was revealed today how AEW Dynamite will begin airing on TBS on January 5, 2022. The show will continue to air in the Wednesday 8pm ET timeslot. It was also revealed that AEW Rampage will continue to air on TNT each Friday night at 10pm ET, which is a change of plans as Rampage was originally scheduled to move to TBS with Dynamite next year.

Below is the full press release on Dynamite and Rampage issued today by WarnerMedia. It indicates that Rampage will permanently stay on TNT, and will not be moving to TBS even at a later date in 2022.

WarnerMedia refers to AEW Dynamite as a “Mega-Hit” and touts their recent ratings success. The press release mentions how Dynamite has ranked #1 on the Cable Top 150 for four weeks in a row, but it was written before Dynamite picked up another #1 win today for last night’s show, making it the #1 show for five weeks in a row.

For those who missed it, you can click here for TNT’s new press release touting this week’s Dynamite Grand Slam ratings, along with comments on AEW and Rampage from TNT/TBS/TruTV General Manager Brett Weitz. You can click here for this week’s Dynamite ratings report.

Stay tuned for more. Below is the full press release on Dynamite and Rampage:

MEGA-HIT “AEW: DYNAMITE” MOVES TO TBS JANUARY 5TH, 2022 “AEW: RAMPAGE” WILL CONTINUE TO AIR ON TNT ON FRIDAYS LOS ANGELES (September 23, 2021) – The All Elite Wrestling (AEW) franchise expands its WarnerMedia footprint with “AEW: Dynamite” moving to TBS, beginning January 5, 2022. Until then, AEW continues to deliver world-class matches and the most entertaining moments in professional wrestling today, with all-new episodes of “AEW: Dynamite” airing Wednesdays on TNT at 8 p.m. ET/PT. “AEW: Dynamite” is delivering its best ratings since launching in October of 2019. Its current performance has the show’s strongest quarterly average ever in both total viewers and P18-49, up double-digits in audience vs. its performance a year ago. Most recently, “AEW: Dynamite” has been the #1 cable program on Wednesdays in P18-49 four weeks in a row. Additionally, in 2022, “AEW: Rampage,” which features the world-renowned stars of AEW, will continue to air Fridays on TNT. Since its August 13 debut, “AEW: Rampage” has ranked as one of the top cable programs on Friday night. The second week of the show featuring the debut of CM Punk delivered the strongest ratings for the AEW franchise since the premiere of “AEW: Dynamite.”

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.