(PHILADELPHIA) — Major League Wrestling today announced an open contract featuring the Full Blooded Italians (Little Guido and Ray Jaz) vs. ??? at MLW Blood & Thunder on Saturday, January 7 at the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia.

The card is an MLW TV taping, airing nationwide in the US and in over 60 countries around the world.

With Hustle & Power nearing a historic one-year milestone as the reigning World Tag Team Champions, Major League Wrestling’s tag team division has seen several entries, one of which feels disrespected in the Full Blooded Italians, or simply: The FBI.

FBI capo Little Guido is looking to strong-arm league officials into a championship bout and have signed an open contract bout sheet for January 7 in Philadelphia.

With 2 reigns as an ECW World Tag Team Champion and background fighting in the UWFi, Guido is tough as nails and knows a thing or two about extreme environments.

Now the technical Italiano is introducing a new soldier as a part of the famed FBI familia in his cousin Ray “The Grinder” Jaz.

An accomplished amateur, Ray “The Grinder” Jaz is a decorated NCAA All-American wrestler, who isn’t afraid to break a few knuckles and noses. You name it, Guido’s cousin has probably done it.

A loyal soldier, Jaz is respected in the business and often serves as Guido’s muscle, if such an occasion calls for it… and the January 7th bout vows to be demonstration of force by the FBI.

Who will step up to face the FBI?

Find out LIVE Saturday night, January 7th at MLW Blood & Thunder in Philadelphia!

CARD:

World Heavyweight Championship

Alex Hammerstone vs. YAMATO (DragonGate)

Jacob Fatu vs. Ben-K (DragonGate)

National Openweight Championship

Davey Richards (Champion) vs. Johnny Fusion

World Tag Team Championship

Hustle & Power (EJ Nduka & Calvin Tankman) vs. Samoan SWAT Team

Real1 vs. Microman

Davey Boy Smith Jr. vs. Alex Kane

Women’s World Featherweight Championship

Taya Valkyrie (champion) vs. Zoey Skye

Hardcore Match

Mance Warner vs. Rickey Shane Page

Lince Dorado vs. La Estrella

Billie Starkz vs. Kayla Kassidy

Billington Bulldogs vs. Bomaye Fight Club (Myron Reed & Mr. Thomas)

Some of the athletes and talent signed to compete and appear include:

Delirious

Sam Adonis

Cesar Duran

The FBI

Plus MORE wrestlers will be announced soon at MLW.com.

DAY OF EVENT INFO

The schedule is as follows:

6:00 p.m.: Early entry for First Row Ticket Holders

6:30 p.m.: Doors open for general public (all ticket holders)

7:30 p.m.: Showtime

