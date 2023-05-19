The NWA has announced the full brackets for the 2023 Crockett Cup.

The two-day tournament takes place on June 3rd & June 4th from Winston-Salem North Carolina and will feature a ton of your favorite NWA stars in action. The full bracket, along with the Youtube video announcement, can be found below.

-Fodder & Flip Gordon vs. Sent 2 Slaughter (Dan Maff & Shawn Donovan)

-Cyon & Jordan Clearwater (with Austin Idol) vs. Last Chance Spot (Winner of Triple Treat Tag Team Match)

-SVGS (Jax Dane & Bulletproof Troop) vs. T.N.T. (Terrell & Terrence Hughes)

-The Fixers (Wrecking Ball Legursky & Jay Bradley) vs. Yabo the Clown & Ruffo the Clown

-Max the Impaler & Judais (with Father James Mitchell) vs. The Now (Hale Collins & Vik Dalishus)

-Kratos & Odinson vs. Magic Jake Dumas & Brian Brock

-Magnum Muscle (Dak Draper & Mims) vs. The Spectaculars (Brady Pierce & Rush Freeman) (with Rolando Freeman

-Toxin & Arez vs. The Heatseekers (Elliot Russell & Sigmon)

-In the Last Chance Triple Threat Match, Daisy Kill & Talos will face the Miserably Faithful (Gaagz the Gymp & Sal the Pal) and the team of Jeremiah Plunkett and Eric Jackson.