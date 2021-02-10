The full bracket has been revealed for the AEW Women’s World Title Eliminator Tournament.

As seen in the video below, Tony Schiavone revealed the first round matches in the new Bracketology Special.

The winner of the tournament will become the new #1 contender to AEW Women’s World Champion Hikaru Shida, for a future title match, rumored for the 2021 Revolution pay-per-view on Sunday, March 7 but not confirmed. The tournament will begin during tonight’s AEW Dynamite episode with Leyla Hirsch vs. Thunder Rosa.

Tournament matches for the United States side will air each week on Dynamite, beginning with tonight’s Hirsch vs. Rosa match. The matches from the Japan side will air each Monday night on the AEW YouTube channel, beginning next Monday.

It was recently reported, via the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, that Shida is currently in Japan and will be helping to produce the tournament matches. They will be held at the Ice Ribbon Dojo on a closed set. The winner of the Japanese side will eventually travel to the United States to face the winner of the American side.

The bracket looks like this:

FIRST ROUND – UNITED STATES

* Leyla Hirsch vs. Thunder Rosa

* NWA Women’s World Champion Serena Deeb vs. Riho

* Tay Conti vs. Nyla Rose

* Dr. Britt Baker vs. Anna Jay

SEMI-FINALS – UNITED STATES

* Leyla Hirsch or Thunder Rosa vs. Serena Deeb or Riho

* Tay Conti or Nyla Rose vs. Britt Baker or Anna Jay

FINALS – UNITED STATES

* Leyla Hirsch or Thunder Rosa or Serena Deeb or Riho vs. Tay Conti or Nyla Rose or Britt Baker or Anna Jay

FIRST ROUND – JAPAN

* Yuka Sakazaki vs. Mei Suruga

* Veny vs. Emi Sakura

* Maki Itoh vs. Ryo Mizunami

* Aja Kong vs. Rin Kadokura

SEMI-FINALS – JAPAN

* Yuka Sakazaki or Mei Suruga vs. Veny or Emi Sakura

* Maki Itoh or Ryo Mizunami vs. Aja Kong or Rin Kadokura

FINALS – JAPAN

* Yuka Sakazaki or Mei Suruga or Veny or Emi Sakura vs. Maki Itoh or Ryo Mizunami or Aja Kong or Rin Kadokura

TOURNAMENT FINALS TO DETERMINE NEW #1 CONTENDER

United States winner vs. Japan winner

