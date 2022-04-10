New Japan Pro Wrestling has announced the full card for the May 1st Wrestling Dontaku event, which will feature six title matchups, including Kazuchika Okada defending the IWGP world championship against longtime rival, Tetsuya Naito. Check it out below.

-Kazuchika Okada vs. Tetsuya Naito for the IWGP World Heavyweight title

-Hiroshi Tanahashi vs. Will Ospreay for the IWGP U.S. title

-El Desperado vs. Taiji Ishimori for the IWGP Junior Heavyweight title

-EVIL vs. Tama Tonga for the IWGP NEVER Openweight title

-Ryusuke Taguchi/Master Wato vs. Yoshinobu Kanemaru/DOUKI for the IWGP Junior tag team titles

-Bad Luck Fale/Chase Owens vs. YOSHI-HASHI/Hirooki Goto vs. Jeff Cobb/Great-O-Khan for the IWGP tag team titles

-Hiromu Takahashi/Shingo Takagi/Tatsumi Fujinami vs. Taichi/ZSJ/Taka Michinoku

-Tanga Loa vs. Yujiro Takahashi