FITE TV has announced the full lineup for the Hana Kimura Tribute show.

The wrestling world will celebrate Kimura’s life on May 23rd with the event, which is entitled, “PINX.” The event was organized Kyoko Kimura, Hana’s mother. This is the third year in a row she has organized such an event. Check out the full lineup below.

-Banana Senga, Tsutomu Ohsugi, Fuminori Abe, Mensore Oyaji, Super Delphin, Hanako Nakamori (PURE-J) Chihiro Hashimoto (SenJo), and more will compete in a Battle Royale

-Saori Anou vs. Miyuki Takase

-Mika Iwata & Mio Momono (MARVELOUS) vs. Aja Kong & X

-ASUKA (VENY), Natsupoi & Syuri vs. Kaori Yoneyama, Rina & Konami

-Masao Hanabatake & Shotaro Ashino vs. Ryo Mizunami & Sonoko Kato (OZ Academy) vs. Yuko Miyamoto & Ram Kaicho (Triple 6) vs. Koji Kanemoto & X in a Strongest ANIKI 4-Way Tag

-Kyusei Hana Kimura (Sakura Hirota) vs. X

Kimura tragically took her life back in May 2020 due to cyberbullying. After an investigation the Tokyo Police filed charges on the men responsible.