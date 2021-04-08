The WWE NXT UK Prelude special event will air today at 3pm ET on Peacock and the WWE Network, in the usual NXT UK weekly timeslot.

Prelude, headlined by WALTER defending the NXT UK Title against Rampage Brown, will be the special WrestleMania 37 Week offering from the UK brand. The event was previously taped at the BT Sports studios in London, England, where NXT UK has been taping at for several months now.

Stay tuned for more on NXT UK Prelude and join us later for full coverage. Below is the current line-up:

NXT UK Title Match

Rampage Brown vs. WALTER (c)

Heritage Cup Title #1 Contender’s Match

Noam Dar with Sha Samuels vs. Tyler Bate with Trent Seven

The winner will earn a future title shot from Heritage Cup Champion A-Kid.

Meiko Satomura and Emilia McKenzie vs. Isla Dawn and NXT UK Women’s Champion Kay Lee Ray

Promos or appearances by Ilja Dragunov, NXT Cruiserweight Champion Jordan Devlin, NXT UK Heritage Cup Champion A-Kid, and more

