The NJPW Strong Detonation tapings will take place tonight from The Vermont Hollywood in Los Angeles, California, featuring 11 matches to air at a later date.

The Detonation tapings will see NJPW Strong Openweight Champion Fred Rosser defend against JR Kratos, while NJPW Strong Openweight Tag Team Champions The Motor City Machine Guns defend against Misterioso and Barrett Brown in their first title defense since capturing the titles at the NJPW Rumble On 44th Street pay-per-view on October 28.

If you’re attending tonight’s Detonation tapings and would like to help with spoiler coverage, please e-mail us. Below is the announced 11-match line-up for tonight’s NJPW Strong Detonation tapings:

* Christopher Daniels vs. DKC

* Homicide vs. Danny Limelight

* Juice Robinson vs. Blake Christian

* Bateman vs. Jakob Austin Young

* Kenny King vs. Gregory Sharpe

* Mascara Dorada and Lince Dorado vs. Guillermo Rosas and Cody Chhun

* KENTA vs. Bad Dude Tito

* Rocky Romero and Adrian Quest vs. Atlantis Jr. and Virus under Lucha Libre Rules

* IWGP World Heavyweight Champion Jay White, El Phantasmo and The West Coast Wrecking Crew vs. Alan Angels, David Finlay, Hikuleo aand Tama Tonga

* NJPW Strong Openweight Tag Team Champions The Motor City Machine Guns defend against Misterioso and Barrett Brown

* NJPW Strong Openweight Champion Fred Rosser defends against JR Kratos

Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for more.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.