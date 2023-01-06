NJPW has announced the full card for Night Two of Wrestle Kingdom 17.

Wrestle Kingdom Night Two will feature a theme of NJPW vs. Pro Wrestling NOAH, for the second year in a row. This was set up by a press conference angle with members of NOAH’s KONGO stable confronting Los Ingobernables de Japón following Night One of Wrestle Kingdom 17.

Night Two will feature five Los Ingobernables de Japón vs. KONGO matches, billed as a Best Of 5 Series. A total of 11 bouts have been announced for the show, which will take place on Saturday, January 21 from the Yokohama Arena in Yokohama, Japan. The event will air live on NJPW World with an English-language feed.

Below is the full card announced today for Night Two of Wrestle Kingdom 17:

Los Ingobernables de Japón vs. KONGO Best Of 5 Series Main Event

Tetsuya Naito vs. Kenoh

Los Ingobernables de Japón vs. KONGO Match Best Of 5 Series

KOPW 2023 Provisional Champion Shingo Takagi vs. Katsuhiko Nakajima

Singles Record: 2-0 Nakajima

Los Ingobernables de Japón vs. KONGO Match Best Of 5 Series

SANADA vs. Manabu Soya

Singles Record: 4-3 SANADA

Los Ingobernables de Japón vs. KONGO Match Best Of 5 Series

IWGP Junior Heavyweight Champion Hiromu Takahashi vs. Hajime Ohara

Los Ingobernables de Japón vs. KONGO Match Best Of 5 Series

BUSHI vs. Tadasuke

IWGP World Heavyweight Champion Kazuchika Okada and Togi Makabe vs. GHC Heavyweight Champion Kaito Kiyomiya and Yoshiki Inamura

Tiger Mask, Ryusuke Taguchi, and Master Wato vs. GHC Junior Heavyweight Champion AMAKUSA, Alejandro, and Junta Miyawaki

El Desperado vs. YO-HEY

Hiroshi Tanahashi, Toru Yano and GHC Tag Team Champions Takashi Sugiura & Satoshi Kojima vs. Naomichi Marufuji, KENTA, El Phantasmo, and Gedo

Pre-show Match

Tomohiro Ishii and Oskar Leube vs. Masa Kitamiya and Daiki Inaba

Pre-show Match

Kosei Fujita and Ryohei Oiwa vs. Taishi Ozawa and Yasutaka Yano

