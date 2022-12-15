NJPW has announced the full card for the big Wrestle Kingdom 17 event, which takes place on Wednesday, January 4 from the Tokyo Dome, in Tokyo, Japan. Night Two will take place on Saturday, January 21 from the Yokohama Arena in Yokohama, Japan.

It’s been announced that the opener will feature the New Japan Ranbo with the final four advancing to New Year Dash on January 5 to challenge for the Provisional KOPW 2023 Trophy. The other opener will feature an Exhibition Match between NJPW Young Lions with Boltin Oleg vs. Ryohei Oiwa.

Keiji Mutoh’s final NJPW match was added to the card with Mutoh, Hiroshi Tanahashi and Shota Umino taking on SANADA, BUSHI, and Tetsuya Naito.

The Antonio Inoki Memorial Six-Man was also announced with Minoru Suzuki, Tiger Mask, and Tatsumi Fujinami vs. Togi Makabe, Yuji Nagata, and Satoshi Kojima.

Below is the full 12-match line-up announced for January 4:

IWGP World Heavyweight Title Match

Kazuchika Okada vs. Jay White (c)

IWGP Women’s Title Match

Tam Nakano vs. Kairi (c)

IWGP United States Heavyweight Title Match

Kenny Omega vs. Will Ospreay (c)

IWGP Junior Heavyweight Title Fatal 4 Way

El Desperado vs. Master Wato vs. Hiromu Takahashi vs. Taiji Ishimori (c)

Tournament Finals for the Inaugural NJPW World Television Title

Ren Narita vs. Zack Sabre Jr.

NEVER Openweight Title Match

Tama Tonga vs. Karl Anderson (c)

IWGP Tag Team Titles Match

Hirooki Goto and YOSHI-HASHI vs. AAA Tag Team Champions FTR (c)

IWGP Junior Heavyweight Tag Team Titles Match

Lio Rush and YOH vs. TJP and Francesco Akira (c)

Antonio Inoki Memorial Six-Man Tag Team Match

Minoru Suzuki, Tiger Mask, and Tatsumi Fujinami vs. Togi Makabe, Yuji Nagata, and Satoshi Kojima

Keiji Mutoh, Hiroshi Tanahashi, and Shota Umino vs. Tetsuya Naito, SANADA, and BUSHI

Opening Match: NJPW Young Lions Exhibition

Ryohei Oiwa vs. Boltin Oleg

Opening Match: New Japan Ranbo

Participants TBA

Final four will challenge for the Provisional KOPW 2023 Trophy at New Year Dash on January 5.

Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for more.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.