The cards for both nights of AEW New Year’s Smash are set.

AEW decided to postpone the original card for Wednesday’s episode of Dynamite, which was supposed to be New Year’s Smash – Night One in favor of doing a Brodie Lee tribute show following his passing.

Some changes were made to the cards as The Young Bucks will team with SCU to take on The Acclaimed and The Hybrid2. That will take place on January 6th. Also, the Cody Rhodes vs. Matt Sydal match originally slated for night two was moved up to next week.

Here are the updated cards:

New Year’s Smash – Night One (January 6th)

* AEW World Championship Match: Kenny Omega (c) vs. Rey Fenix

* AEW Women’s Championship Match: Hikaru Shida (c) vs. Abadon

* The Young Bucks & SCU vs. The Acclaimed & TH2

* Cody vs. Matt Sydal

* Jake Hager vs. Wardlow

* Jon Moxley returns

* Chris Jericho on commentary

* Special Guest: Snoop Dogg

New Year’s Smash – Night Two (January 13)

* AEW TNT Championship Match: Darby Allin (c) vs. Brian Cage

* PAC vs. Eddie Kingston

* Dr. Britt Baker vs. Thunder Rosa

* Miro vs. Chuckie T

* Jurassic Express vs. FTR