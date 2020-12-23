NJPW has announced the full cards for its Wrestle Kingdom 15 event, which takes place on January 4th and 5th, 2021.

As noted, KENTA vs. Juice Robinson for the IWGP US title contract briefcase is off the card due to Robinson suffering an injury. The promotion will be announcing KENTA’s new opponent in the coming days.

Here are the cards for the show:

January 4:

Tetsuya Naito vs. Kota Ibushi for the IWGP Heavyweight and Intercontinental titles

Kazuchika Okada vs. Will Ospreay

Hiroshi Tanahashi vs. Great-O-Khan

KENTA vs. Juice Robinson for the IWGP US title contract briefcase

Taichi & Zack Sabre Jr. vs. Guerillas of Destiny for the IWGP Tag Team titles

Hiromu Takahashi vs. El Phantasmo

King of Pro Wrestling Ranbo

January 5: