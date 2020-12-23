NJPW has announced the full cards for its Wrestle Kingdom 15 event, which takes place on January 4th and 5th, 2021.
As noted, KENTA vs. Juice Robinson for the IWGP US title contract briefcase is off the card due to Robinson suffering an injury. The promotion will be announcing KENTA’s new opponent in the coming days.
Here are the cards for the show:
January 4:
- Tetsuya Naito vs. Kota Ibushi for the IWGP Heavyweight and Intercontinental titles
- Kazuchika Okada vs. Will Ospreay
- Hiroshi Tanahashi vs. Great-O-Khan
- KENTA vs. Juice Robinson for the IWGP US title contract briefcase
- Taichi & Zack Sabre Jr. vs. Guerillas of Destiny for the IWGP Tag Team titles
- Hiromu Takahashi vs. El Phantasmo
- King of Pro Wrestling Ranbo
January 5:
- Winner of Naito-Ibushi vs. Jay White for the IWGP Heavyweight and Intercontinental titles
- Taiji Ishimori vs. Hiromu-ELP winner for the IWGP Jr. title
- SANADA vs. EVIL
- Shingo Takagi vs. Jeff Cobb for the NEVER Openweight title
- El Desperado & Yoshinobu Kanemaru vs. Master Wato & Ryusuke Taguchi for the IWGP Jr. Tag Team titles
- 4-way match for the KOPW title
- Dark match featuring Stardom talent