WWE RAW Superstar Drew McIntyre will be featured during the 33rd annual Shark Week from Discovery this year.

Discovery announced this week that McIntyre and host/shark expert/marine biologist Luke Tipple will host “Shark Rumble” on Discovery+ and via a TikTok livestream. This will air on Sunday, July 11, exclusively on the Discovery+ streaming service, and not the main Shark Week line-up for the Discovery channel.

“Shark Rumble” is an original mid-form episode that will see McIntyre team up with Tipple for a visit to the Georgia Aquarium in Atlanta. Viewers will see what happens when McIntyre has his first close encounter with sharks in one of the world’s largest single aquatic exhibits at the aquarium.

McIntyre tweeted a few photos from “Shark Rumble” filming and wrote, “Ready to watch @LukeTipple and I swim with sharks at the @GeorgiaAquarium? My new @SharkWeek show, Shark Rumble, is streaming on @discoveryplus starting July 11! #SharkWeek”

The Georgia Aquarium also tweeted, “Calling all @SharkWeek fans!SharkA special episode was filmed in our new shark exhibit w/ @WWE superstar @DMcIntyreWWE and @luketipple. Check it out on July 11 on @discoveryplus.”

Stay tuned for more. Full details on Shark Week can be found at SharkWeek.com. Below are the related tweets and photos:

