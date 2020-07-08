Full Details on the New WWE Battlegrounds Video Game from 2K

2K has officially announced the new WWE Battlegrounds video game. The launch trailer can be seen above.
The game is available for pre-orders now and will be released on Friday, September 18. There will not be a WWE 2K21 video game this year.
WWE Battlegrounds will be available for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch. The Digital Deluxe edition will be available on PlayStation 4 Digital, Xbox One Digital, Nintendo Switch Digital and Steam.
The Standard Edition includes the base game and a pre-order bonus – the Edge Totally Awesome Pre-Order Pack, featuring WWE Hall of Famer Edge.
The Digital Deluxe Edition also includes the Edge pack, plus a Currency Pack with 1100 Golden Bucks, used to unlock additional Superstars and vanity items. The Digital Deluxe Edition also includes a Digital Deluxe Bonus Pack, which features the Attitude Era version of The Rock, WWE Hall of Famer Steve Austin, and Ronda Rousey. The Digital Deluxe Edition includes three versions of each Superstar.
2K released the following details on Battlegrounds:
Brawl Without Limits
The world of WWE is your battleground with all-new, over the top, in-your-face arcade action.
Over-the-Top Action
Featuring over 70 WWE Superstars and Legends, take your favorites into battle with unrestrained, unhinged, and in-your-face pandemonium! Pull off over-the-top moves and use your special abilities to destroy your opponent while battling in interactive environments!
Loads of Match Types
Wage war in a variety of your favorite match types with fun twists, including Steel Cage, Royal Rumble, Fatal Four Way and Battlegrounds Challenge!
Battle with Friends – Online or on the Couch
Compete in Online Tournaments or stake your claim as King of the Battleground and survive the online melee against players from around the world! Plus, brawl in local multiplayer and dominate your friends from your living room!
Spend your National Video Game Day prepping for the 💥BATTLEGROUNDS!💥 @2KBattlegrounds is NOW available for pre-order! Pre-Order now: https://t.co/Cj6JbBl9ZL pic.twitter.com/uuwvMT97VB
— #WWE2K20 (@WWEgames) July 8, 2020
Presenting the OFFICIAL cover of @2KBattlegrounds! Are. You. READY?! #WWE2KBattlegrounds pic.twitter.com/2sVZdhTdmY
— #WWE2K20 (@WWEgames) July 8, 2020
