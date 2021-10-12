Travel packages for the 2022 WWE Royal Rumble pay-per-view are now on sale.

The 2022 Rumble will take place on Saturday, January 29 from The Dome at Americas Center in St. Louis, Missouri.

The Royal Rumble Travel Packages can be purchased at RoyalRumbleTravel.com. They start at $650 for Silver, start at $725 for Gold, start at $1,025 for Platinum, and start at $2,695 for Championship.

WWE is offering several perks for the various packages, including a dinner experience with Superstars and Legends, along with the Budweiser Clydesdales, a WhoDunnIt Breakfast experience with Superstars and Legends, and more.

Below are full details on each package:

CHAMPIONSHIP – STARTING AT $2,695

EACH PERSON IN THIS GROUP (MAXIMUM 4 PEOPLE PER GROUP) WILL RECEIVE:

ROYAL RUMBLE TICKET

The Dome at America’s Center

Seating – Ringside Floor, Rows 1 – 4*

Collectible Chair

Saturday, January 29, 2022

CHAMPIONSHIP GIFT BAG

Official Royal Rumble Clear Stadium Bag with WWE Merchandise

Friday, January 28, 2022

EXCLUSIVE EXPERIENCE WITH WWE SUPERSTARS/LEGENDS**

Enjoy an exclusive photo opportunity with the world-famous Budweiser Clydesdales in their beautiful and historic stables. Spend time with these majestic horses and talk with the handlers about their timeless impact on Anheuser-Busch. Dinner and transportation included.

Friday, January 28, 2022

WHODUNNIT BREAKFAST WITH WWE SUPERSTARS/LEGENDS**

Enjoy a buffet style breakfast and step into a world of mystery while working to solve a fictitious murder.

Saturday, January 29, 2022

WWE TRAVEL PACKAGE CONCIERGE

Exclusive concierge service dedicated to enhancing your Travel Package experience.

Friday, January 28, 2022 – Sunday, January 30, 2022

ST. LOUIS AREA HOTEL

2-Night Hotel Accommodations

Check-in Friday, January 28, 2022

Check-out Sunday, January 30, 2022

(Each person in this group will share one standard room)

CHAMPIONSHIP PACKAGE PRICING

2-Night Hotel Accommodations

1 Person – $ 3,050

2 People – $ 2,825 per person

3 People – $ 2,750 per person

4 People – $ 2,695 per person

PLATINUM – STARTING AT $1,025

EACH PERSON IN THIS GROUP (MAXIMUM 4 PEOPLE PER GROUP) WILL RECEIVE:

ROYAL RUMBLE TICKET

The Dome at America’s Center

Seating – Floor, Rows 16+*

Saturday, January 29, 2022

PLATINUM GIFT BAG

Official Royal Rumble Clear Stadium Bag with WWE Merchandise

Friday, January 28, 2022

WHODUNNIT BREAKFAST WITH WWE SUPERSTARS/LEGENDS**

Enjoy a buffet style breakfast and step into a world of mystery while working to solve a fictitious murder.

Saturday, January 29, 2022

WWE TRAVEL PACKAGE CONCIERGE

Exclusive concierge service dedicated to enhancing your Travel Package experience.

Friday, January 28, 2022 – Sunday, January 30, 2022

ST. LOUIS AREA HOTEL

2-Night Hotel Accommodations

Check-in Friday, January 28, 2022

Check-out Sunday, January 30, 2022

(Each person in this group will share one standard room)

PLATINUM PACKAGE PRICING

2-Night Hotel Accommodations

1 Person – $ 1,375

2 People – $ 1,150 per person

3 People – $ 1,075 per person

4 People – $ 1,025 per person

GOLD – STARTING AT $725

EACH PERSON IN THIS GROUP (MAXIMUM 4 PEOPLE PER GROUP) WILL RECEIVE:

ROYAL RUMBLE TICKET

The Dome at America’s Center

Seating – Lower Bowl, Rows 1– 5*

Saturday, January 29, 2022

GOLD GIFT BAG

Official Royal Rumble Clear Stadium Bag with WWE Merchandise

Friday, January 28, 2022

WHODUNNIT BREAKFAST WITH WWE SUPERSTARS/LEGENDS**

Enjoy a buffet style breakfast and step into a world of mystery while working to solve a fictitious murder.

Saturday, January 29, 2022

WWE TRAVEL PACKAGE CONCIERGE

Exclusive concierge service dedicated to enhancing your Travel Package experience.

Friday, January 28, 2022 – Sunday, January 30, 2022

ST. LOUIS AREA HOTEL

2-Night Hotel Accommodations

Check-in Friday, January 28, 2022

Check-out Sunday, January 30, 2022

(Each person in this group will share one standard room)

GOLD PACKAGE PRICING

2-Night Hotel Accommodations

1 Person – $ 1,075

2 People – $ 850 per person

3 People – $ 775 per person

4 People – $ 725 per person

SILVER – STARTING AT $650

EACH PERSON IN THIS GROUP (MAXIMUM 4 PEOPLE PER GROUP) WILL RECEIVE:

ROYAL RUMBLE TICKET

The Dome at America’s Center

Seating – Lower Bowl, Rows 6+*

Saturday, January 29, 2022

SILVER GIFT BAG

Official Royal Rumble Clear Stadium Bag with WWE Merchandise

Friday, January 28, 2022

WHODUNNIT BREAKFAST WITH WWE SUPERSTARS/LEGENDS**

Enjoy a buffet style breakfast and step into a world of mystery while working to solve a fictitious murder.

Saturday, January 29, 2022

WWE TRAVEL PACKAGE CONCIERGE

Exclusive concierge service dedicated to enhancing your Travel Package experience.

Friday, January 28, 2022 – Sunday, January 30, 2022

ST. LOUIS AREA HOTEL

2-Night Hotel Accommodations

Check-in Friday, January 28, 2022

Check-out Sunday, January 30, 2022

(Each person in this group will share one standard room)

SILVER PACKAGE PRICING

2-Night Hotel Accommodations

1 Person – $ 995

2 People – $ 775 per person

3 People – $ 695 per person

4 People – $ 650 per person

