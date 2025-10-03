The state of Florida has officially honored the late pro wrestling icon Hulk Hogan by renaming part of the Pinellas Trail in his memory.

On Friday, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis joined members of the Hogan family at Hogan’s Hangout in Clearwater, where the announcement was made that a portion of the trail will now be known as the “Hulk Hogan Trail.” Among those in attendance were Hogan’s wife Sky, his son Nick, Nick’s wife Tana, and longtime friend and manager “The Mouth of the South” Jimmy Hart.

The section of the Clearwater trail being renamed spans two miles, running between Oak Avenue and Coronado Drive. The area will feature red-and-yellow signage celebrating Hogan, along with exercise stations such as pull-up bars for the public to use.

Nick Hogan addressed the crowd and expressed his gratitude to DeSantis and everyone involved in making the dedication possible, calling the project a “living legacy” on behalf of his father.

“This is something that my dad would be so, so proud of,” Nick said. “Because Clearwater was always home for him. No matter how far he traveled around the world or where his career took him, he always was grounded here. And he loved this community, he loved the people here. So to know that a piece of the Clearwater trail has been dedicated in his honor is something that he would be so, so, so proud of and so happy about.”

Hogan passed away this past July at the age of 71. Following his passing, Florida also proclaimed August 1, 2025 as “Hulk Hogan Day” across the state.

Featured below is the official press release that was sent out today regarding the above news. Also embedded below is a complete video archive of the announcement featuring Florida Governor Ron DeSantis and Nick Hogan.