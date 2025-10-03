The state of Florida has officially honored the late pro wrestling icon Hulk Hogan by renaming part of the Pinellas Trail in his memory.
On Friday, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis joined members of the Hogan family at Hogan’s Hangout in Clearwater, where the announcement was made that a portion of the trail will now be known as the “Hulk Hogan Trail.” Among those in attendance were Hogan’s wife Sky, his son Nick, Nick’s wife Tana, and longtime friend and manager “The Mouth of the South” Jimmy Hart.
The section of the Clearwater trail being renamed spans two miles, running between Oak Avenue and Coronado Drive. The area will feature red-and-yellow signage celebrating Hogan, along with exercise stations such as pull-up bars for the public to use.
Nick Hogan addressed the crowd and expressed his gratitude to DeSantis and everyone involved in making the dedication possible, calling the project a “living legacy” on behalf of his father.
“This is something that my dad would be so, so proud of,” Nick said. “Because Clearwater was always home for him. No matter how far he traveled around the world or where his career took him, he always was grounded here. And he loved this community, he loved the people here. So to know that a piece of the Clearwater trail has been dedicated in his honor is something that he would be so, so, so proud of and so happy about.”
Hogan passed away this past July at the age of 71. Following his passing, Florida also proclaimed August 1, 2025 as “Hulk Hogan Day” across the state.
“Today, I was joined by family and friends of Hulk Hogan to celebrate his extraordinary life and legacy,” said Governor Ron DeSantis. “It was an honor to be in Pinellas County this morning to dedicate a two-mile portion of the Clearwater Trail as the ‘Hulk Hogan Trail.’ Although he is no longer with us, Hulk Hogan’s legacy continues to live on, especially in the Tampa Bay area that he called home.”
Per an official proclamation signed by Governor DeSantis, a two-mile portion of the Clearwater Trail on State Road 60 will be renamed the “Hulk Hogan Trail” to further celebrate his lasting impact on the local community. The Hulk Hogan Trail will feature special signage and exercise equipment in his signature trademark red and yellow colors and will allow members of the community of all ages to engage in recreation and fitness activities. The featured equipment will include an inclined bench, parallel bars, double monkey bars, double push-up bars, and multi-use exercise unit. This equipment is actively being installed, with final completion expected in the coming weeks.
On Thursday, July 24, 2025, Florida resident and legendary professional wrestler Terry Bollea, better known as Hulk Hogan, passed away. Hogan began his wrestling career in 1977 and rose to fame after joining World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE), becoming one of the most recognizable faces in the world of wrestling. He held many titles, including being a six-time winner of the World Championship Wrestling World Heavyweight Championship, Southeastern Wrestling Champion, and New Japan Pro Wrestling Heavyweight Champion, among others, and he was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame.
In addition to his legacy career in the fitness and wrestling industry, Hulk Hogan was a strong supporter of various charitable initiatives across Florida—from youth mentorship and sports programs, to wellness, education, and community development programs that uplift vulnerable individuals and empower future generations to live healthy.