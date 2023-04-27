AEW has announced the full lineup for this Friday’s edition of Rampage on TNT, which will feature Bullet Club gold in action, Ricky Starks and Shawn Spears teaming up, and much more. Check it out below.

-Ricky Starks & Shawn Spears vs. Jay White & Juice Robinson

-Cash Wheeler vs. Jay Lethal

-Anna Jay vs. Ashley D’Amboise

-Naturally Limitless (Dustin Rhodes & Keith Lee) will be in action

-More matches will be announced for May 3rd edition of AEW Dynamite

Rampage will be taped immediately following tonight's episode of AEW Dynamite.