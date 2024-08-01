AEW has announced the full lineup for the August 2nd edition of Rampage on TNT. As a reminder, these matches were taped following the July 31st edition of Dynamite (spoilers here). Check out the card below.
-MxM Collection (Mace Madden & Mansoor) vs. Private Party (Isiah Kassidy & Marq Quen)
-Nyla Rose vs. Harley Cameron
-Wheeler Yuta vs. The Butcher
-Bryan Keith in action
-Brian Cage in action
Don’t miss Friday Night #AEWRampage TOMORROW at 10pm ET/ 9pm CT on TNT! pic.twitter.com/YrP37dddjF
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) August 1, 2024