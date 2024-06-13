WWE has announced the full lineup for the June 14th episode of NXT Level Up.
The company issued the following press release announcing these matches. (Spoilers can be found here)
-Andre Chase vs. Lucien Price
-Channing “Stacks” Lorenzo & Luca Crusifino vs. Jasper Troy & Shiloh Hill
-Kendal Grey vs. Izzi Dame
An amazing edition of NXT Level Up will feature Andre Chase and Lucien Price colliding in a spirited main event, Channing “Stacks” Lorenzo and Luca Crusifino battling Jasper Troy and Shiloh Hill, and Kendal Grey taking on Izzi Dame.
Though Chase University has experienced some turmoil, The Professor will nevertheless look to earn a big win for his school against the intimidating Price.
Representing OTM and competing in his first career singles match, Price is likely to rely on fisticuffs against the crafty Chase, who is in action for the first time since he and Duke Hudson came up short in their bid to dethrone Bron Breakker and Baron Corbin as NXT Tag Team Champions at NXT Roadblock.
And after seeing their leader Tony D’Angelo become NXT Heritage Cup Champion, Stacks and Crusifino are looking to climb into title contention.
They’ll be tested against the gigantic duo of Jasper Troy and Shiloh Hill, the latter of whom is looking to make a splash while competing in his first career match.
Plus, Dame may have lost her associate Kiana James to Raw in the recent WWE Draft, but her profound mean streak seems likely to still be intact.
She’ll clash with the enthusiastic Grey, who is seeking her first win, in a matchup of two vastly different personalities.
Don’t miss an awesome episode of NXT Level Up, streaming Friday at 10/9 C on Peacock in the United States and on WWE Network everywhere else!