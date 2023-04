NJPW has announced the full lineup for the May 3rd Donatku event, which will see three championship titles on the line. Check it out below.

-SANADA vs. Hiromuk Takahashi for the IWGP World Heavyweight Championship

-Tama Tonga vs. David Finlay for the IWGP NEVER Openweight Championship

-Minoru Suzuki, El Desperado & Ren Narita vs. Kazuchika Okada & 2 Mystery Partners for the IWGP NEVER Six-Man Tag Team Championship

-Zack Sabre Jr. vs. Jeff Cobb

-KENTA vs. Hikuleo

-Lineup for BOSJ

-Tetsuya Naito, Shingo Takagi & BUSHI vs. Taichi, Yoshinobu Kanemaru & DOUKI

-Shota Umino, KUSHIDA & Kevin Knight vs. Aaron Henare, Francesco Akira & TJP

-Mikey Nicholls, Shane Haste & Kosei Fujita vs. Great-O-Khan & Aussie Open

-Hirooki Goto, YOSHI-HASHI, Toru Yano & YOH vs. EVIL, Yujiro Takahashi, SHO & Dick Togo

-Pre-show match: Young Lion gauntlet match

NJPW also recently announced the early lineup for the Road To Dontaku event. You can find that here.