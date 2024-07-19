WWE issued the following press release announcing the full lineup for tomorrow’s edition of NXT Level Up.

-Eddy Thorpe vs. Shiloh Hill

-Kendal Grey vs. Jakara Jackson

-Adriana Rizzo vs. Lainey Reid

An amazing edition of NXT Level Up will feature Eddy Thorpe and Shiloh Hill throwing down in a hard-hitting main event, Kendal Grey mixing it up with Jakara Jackson and Adriana Rizzo taking on Lainey Reid.

Animosity is escalating between Thorpe and Lexis King on NXT, but Thorpe will need to concentrate on the literal gargantuan task in front of him if he is to capture his seventh straight singles win.

Hill recently earned his first victory by taking down Uriah Connors and is looking to make a statement by besting his veteran opponent.

Grey has made a strong impression since debuting in March, recently defeating Izzi Dame in what some may consider an upset.

She’s now looking for her second win in her last three matches when she opposes Jackson, who has been victorious in three straight Level Up bouts.

And the hard-hitting Rizzo wants to handle D’Angelo Family business when she battles Reid, a former track and field standout and rodeo champion.