Full Lineup For AEW Fyter Fest Nights One and Two, New Matches Announced

AEW has announced the full lineup for the Fyter Fest special, which will begin next week (July 1st) and run as a two-week Dynamite special (July 8th). Check out the breakdown below, which includes a number of new matchups below.
JULY 1ST CARD:
-Jurassic Express versus MJF & Wardlow
-Private Party versus Proud and Powerful
-Hikaru Shida versus Penelope Ford for the AEW women’s championship
-Cody Rhodes versus Lance Archer for the TNT championship
-Best Friends versus Kenny Omega/Hangman Page for the AEW tag championship
JULY 8TH CARD:
-Lance Archer versus Joey Janela
-Former women’s champion Nyla Rose will be in action
-SCU versus Brodie Lee/Colt Cabana/Stu Grayson
-Chris Jericho versus Orange Cassidy
-Young Bucks/FTR versus Butcher and The Blade/Lucha Bros
-Jon Moxley versus Brian Cage for the AEW world championship
