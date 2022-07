AEW has announced the full lineup for this Friday’s Fyter Fest edition of AEW Rampage, which features top stars like Adam Page, The Acclaimed, and Christopher Daniels in action. Check it out below.

-Adam Page & John Silver vs. The Butcher and The Blade

-Christopher Daniels vs. Jay Lethal

-Britt Baker and Jamie Hayter in tag action

-Lee Moriarty vs. Dante Martin

-Max Caster and Austin Gunn compete in a rap battle

Special thanks to PWUnlimited