NJPW has announced the full lineup for tonight’s edition of Strong on NJPW World.

The show will air on Friday at 10 p.m. Eastern time on NJPW World and is available on-demand shortly after airing. Here is the full lineup:

NJPW Strong Openweight Championship: “Filthy” Tom Lawlor (c) vs. Chris Dickinson

El Phantasmo vs. Wheeler Yuta

Clark Connors vs. AJZ