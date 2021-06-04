NJPW has announced the full lineup for the latest episode of Strong on NJPW World.

The show will air on Friday at 10 p.m. Eastern time on NJPW World and is available on-demand shortly after airing. The promotion issued the following:

NJPW STRONG Preview: Satoshi Kojima arrives, Brown vs Quest 【NJoA】

Kojima hits STRONG this week as Ignition gets underway

This week, Satoshi Kojima arrives on NJPW STRONG, and does so in a massive tag team main event, as he stands along STRONG Openweight Championship number one contender Karl Fredericks in our main event.

Watch STRONG Fridays at 10/9c on NJPW World!

Main event: Satoshi Kojima & Karl Fredericks vs Team Filthy (JR Kratos & Danny Limelight)

After Tom Lawlor made his first successful defence of the STRONG Openweight Championship last week in a hard fought main event with Chris Dickinson, Karl Fredericks was the first to step up to challenge. A fortnight prior, an elimination tag team main event saw Fredericks put the leader of Team Filthy over the top rope, and with a tag team victory the next week over JR Kratos and Danny Limelight, Fredericks now seeks to get a pinfall or submission win, and the title from Lawlor.

Yet Kratos and Limelight have revenge of their own in mind. 14 days after falling to Fredericks’ MD, the ever athletic and ever egotistical Limelight wants to get one up on the Alpha Wolf, while Kratos wants to show that he is the dominant heavyweight on STRONG. Fredericks is used to walking alone, but with a tag team match made, he’s found some incredible backup in Satoshi Kojima.

Kojima makes his STRONG debut with the intent of showing the Friday night audience the power of the Third Generation. 2021 has already seen Kojima add incredible matches to his 30 year career resume; what will happen with the strongest lariat in the game on STRONG?

2nd Match: Adrian Quest vs Barrett Brown

The second match this week will see Adrian Quest and Barrett Brown attempt to settle their long standing issues one on one. When Barrett Brown had difficulty getting results in an NPW STRONG ring, he vowed to fight twice as hard to keep his spot on a busy roster. Yet .50 Caliber confused getting results with being the star of the show. Even when he and Adrian Quest started picking up wins, Brown was furious that he wasn’t the one getting a pinfall, or the spotlight on high flying dives. This all came to a head when a blind tag from Quest led directly to a victory for the duo over the LA Dojo Young Lions; Brown had enough and attacked Quest after the bell, ending their tag team together. Now in singles competition, will brown prove that he is indeed a cut above? Or will he be outshined by Quest?

1st Match: TJP vs Kevin Knight

TJP will take on Kevin Knight to kick off the action this week. Original LA Dojo veteran TJP had more than a small hand in the graduation of Clark Connors int the fearsome Wild Rhino form he takes now. With Kevin Knight showing an incredible amount of athletic potential, the Fil-Am Flash will relish taking the chance to help mold the relative newcomer, but Knight will have to learn some difficult lessons in the ring on the way.