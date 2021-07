NJPW has announced the full lineup for the latest edition of Strong on NJPW World.

The show will air on Friday at 10 p.m. Eastern time on NJPW World and is available on-demand shortly after airing. Here is the full lineup:

Tag Team Turbulence Finals: The Good Brothers vs. Violence Unlimited

Karl Fredericks, Fred Rosser & Adrian Quest vs. Jorel Nelson, Royce Isaacs & Misterioso

Kevin Knight vs. Bateman