NJPW has announced the full lineup for the latest edition of Strong on NJPW World.

The show will air on Friday at 10 p.m. Eastern time on NJPW World and is available on-demand shortly after airing. Here is the full lineup:

Alex Coughlin Challenge Series: Alex Coughlin vs Matt Morris

Ren Narita, Clark Connors & TJP vs Fred Rosser, Fred Yehi & Daniel Garcia

Violence Unlimited (Brody King & Chris Dickinson) vs West Coast Wrecking Crew (Royce Isaacs & Jorel Nelson)