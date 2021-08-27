NJPW has announced the full lineup for the latest edition of Strong on NJPW World.

The show will air on Friday at 10 p.m. Eastern time on NJPW World and is available on-demand shortly after airing. Here is the full lineup:

1st Match: The DKC, Adrian Quest & Wheeler Yuta vs Stray Dog Army (Bateman, Misterioso & Barrett Brown)

2nd Match: Karl Fredericks vs James Alexander

Main event: Lio Rush, Brody King, Chris Dickinson & Juice Robinson vs Team Filthy (Tom Lawlor, JR Kratos, Jorel Nelson & Royce Isaacs)