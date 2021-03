NJPW has announced the full lineup for the New Beginning USA 2021 edition of Strong on NJPW World.

The show will air on Friday at 10 p.m. Eastern time on NJPW World and is available on-demand shortly after airing. Here is the full lineup:

– TJP vs. Clark Connors in a New Japan Cup USA 2021 Qualifying Match.

– Chris Dickinson vs. Blake Christian in a New Japan Cup 2021 Qualifying Match.

– David Finlay & Karl Fredericks vs. Team Filthy (Tom Lawlor & Danny Limelight)