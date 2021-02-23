NJPW has announced the full lineup for the New Beginning USA 2021 edition of Strong on NJPW World.

IWGP United States Champion Jon Moxley will defend the title against KENTA in the main event.

The show will air on Friday at 10 p.m. Eastern time on NJPW World and is available on-demand shortly after airing. Here is the full lineup:

IWGP United States Championship: Jon Moxley (c) vs. KENTA

Ren Narita vs. Chris Dickinson

Brody King, ACH, Sterling Riegel & Logan Riegel vs. The DKC, Kevin Knight, Clark Connors & TJP