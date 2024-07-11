All Elite Wrestling returns on Friday night, July 12, 2024 with the latest installment of their weekly one-hour TNT show.

On tap for the 7/12 episode of AEW Rampage is The Kings Of The Black Throne duo from The House of Black, Malakai Black and Brody King, squaring off against The Premier Athletes team of Tony Nese and Ari Daivari in tag-team action.

Also scheduled for the Friday night AEW on TNT program is Rey Fenix vs. Angelico vs. AR Fox vs. Komander, Shane Taylor Promotions vs. Action Andretti & Top Flight, Thunder Rosa vs. Rachael Ellering, and Roderick Strong will be in action.

Make sure to join us here every Friday night at 10/9c for live AEW Rampage results coverage.