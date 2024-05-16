WWE has announced the full lineup for the May 17th edition of NXT Level Up. You can check out the matches and the press release issued by WWE below.

-Tavion Heights vs. Jasper Troy

-Carlee Bright & Kendal Grey vs. Brinley Reece & Layla Diggs

An amazing edition of NXT Level Up will feature Carlee Bright and Kendal Grey teaming up against Brinley Reece and Layla Diggs, as well as Tavion Heights colliding with Jasper Troy.

Bright and Grey have recently joined forces and have impressed in bouts against the likes of Blair Davenport and Stevie Turner as well as Jakara Jackson, though they’re still seeking a statement win.

They’ll get their chance against Reece and Diggs, who will tag together for the first time while each having an eye on the NXT Women’s North American Championship.

Additionally, the WWE Universe will be treated to the WWE debut of Troy, a hulking Texan and former offensive lineman for the University of Northern Iowa.

Troy seems likely to rely on brute strength against Heights, a noted mat technician and former Olympian, but who will score the crucial victory?

Don’t miss NXT Level Up, streaming Friday at 10/9 C on Peacock in the United States and on WWE Network everywhere else!