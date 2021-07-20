AEW has officially confirmed the full card for this evening’s edition of their weekly Youtube episodic, Dark. (Spoilers for the show can be found here.)
-Dustin Rhodes versus Aaron Solow
-The Bunny versus Big Swole
-The Blade versus Ryan Mantell
-Thunder Rosa versus KiLynn King
-The Varsity Blonds/Dark Order versus Private Party/The Acclaimed
-Abadon versus Promise Braxton
-Chad Lennex verus Wardlow
