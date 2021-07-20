AEW has officially confirmed the full card for this evening’s edition of their weekly Youtube episodic, Dark. (Spoilers for the show can be found here.)

-Dustin Rhodes versus Aaron Solow

-The Bunny versus Big Swole

-The Blade versus Ryan Mantell

-Thunder Rosa versus KiLynn King

-The Varsity Blonds/Dark Order versus Private Party/The Acclaimed

-Abadon versus Promise Braxton

-Chad Lennex verus Wardlow