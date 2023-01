AEW has announced the full lineup for this Friday’s edition of Rampage on TNT, which will feature top superstars like Bryan Danielson, Jon Moxley, and Britt Baker in action. As a reminder immediately following Rampage AEW will be holding their Battle of the Belts V television special. Check it out below.

-Jon Moxley & Bryan Danielson vs. Top Flight

-Jamie Hayter & Britt Baker vs. The Renegades

-We’ll hear from the House of Black

-Preston Vance in action