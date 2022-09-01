AEW has announced the full lineup for this Friday’s Rampage on TNT, which will be the promotion’s final program before Sunday’s ALL OUT pay-per-view from Chicago.

It was announced on this evening’s Dynamite that Adam “Hangman” Page would be joining the Dark Order in the final round of the trios tournament as 10 and Evil Uno were not fit to compete. Check out the full card below.

Best Friends/Orange Cassidy vs. Alex Reynolds/Adam Page/John Silver

Swerve In Your Glory and The Acclaimed face-off

QT Marshall vs. Ricky Starks

Mark Henry sits down with Jade Cargill and Athena

Sammy Guevara/Tay Melo vs. Ruby Soho/Ortiz

