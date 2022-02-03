AEW has announced the full lineup to this Friday’s edition of Rampage on TNT, which features two title matchups and the heavily anticipated Thunder Rosa vs. Mercedes Martinez grudge bout. Check it out below.

-Sammy Guevara versus Isiah Kassidy for the TNT championship

-Ricky Starks versus Jay Lethal for the FTW championship

-Thunder Rosa versus Mercedes Martinez

-Adam Cole versus Evil Uno

Matches Set for #AEWRampage — Ricky Starks vs Jay Lethal – FTW Championship

— Mercedes Martinez vs Thunder Rosa

— Adam Cole vs Evil Uno

— Sammy Guevara vs Isiah Kassidy pic.twitter.com/cdsruK0NY7 — Denise Salcedo (@_denisesalcedo) February 3, 2022

(Thanks to Denise Salcedo for sharing the graphics.)