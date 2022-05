NJPW has announced the full lineup for the latest edition of Strong on NJPW World.

The show will air tonight at 10 p.m. Eastern time on NJPW World and is available on-demand shortly after airing. Here is the full lineup:

United Empire (Jeff Cobb, Mark Davis & Kyle Fletcher) vs. TMDK (JONAH, Shane Haste & Bad Dude Tito)

Blake Christian vs. David Finlay

Stray Dog Army (Bateman, Barrett Brown & Misterioso) vs. Fred Yehi, Kevin Knight & The DKC