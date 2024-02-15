WWE issued the following press release announcing the full lineup for this evening’s edition of NXT Level Up. Check it out below.

-Gigi Dolin vs. Izzi Dame

-Brooks Jensen vs. Je’Von Evans

An incredible edition of NXT Level Up will feature Gigi Dolin and Izzi Dame colliding in a spirited main event, as well as Brooks Jensen tangling with the debuting Je’Von Evans.

Ever since aligning with the conniving Kiana James, Dame has seen her career soar to new heights, as the deadly new duo has won each of their tag bouts on NXT Level Up.

Dame now seeks what would arguably represent the biggest victory of her young career against Dolin, a former NXT Women’s Tag Team Champion who is 3-0 on NXT Level Up after posting wins against Jaida Parker, Stevie Turner and Tatum Paxley.

Additionally, the hard-hitting Jensen has won three of his last four singles bouts and looks to keep rolling against Evans, an intriguing and flashy newcomer who will be competing in his first match.

Don’t miss an amazing episode of NXT Level Up, streaming Friday at 10/9 C on Peacock in the United States and on WWE Network everywhere else.