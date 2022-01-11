AEW has announced the full lineup for tomorrow’s edition of their weekly Youtube episodic, Dark. Check it out below.

-Captain Shawn Dean versus Liam Cross

-Anthony Ogogo versus Baron Black

-The Gunn Club versus Patrick Scott/Marcus Kross/T.I.M.

-Anna Jay/Tay Conti versus The Renegade Twins

-Jurassic Express versus QT Marshall/Nick Comoroto

-Adam Page/Alan Angels/10 versus Matt Hardy/Serpentico/Isiah Kassidy

-Eddie Kingston versus Joey Janela

-Thunder Rosa versus Kasey Fox

-Dante Martin versus Aaron Solo

-Powerhouse Hobbs versus Alexander Moss

-Daniel Garcia versus Fuego Del Sol

-Orange Cassidy versus JD Drake

-Red Velvet versus Shalonce Royal