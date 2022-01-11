AEW has announced the full lineup for tomorrow’s edition of their weekly Youtube episodic, Dark. Check it out below.
-Captain Shawn Dean versus Liam Cross
-Anthony Ogogo versus Baron Black
-The Gunn Club versus Patrick Scott/Marcus Kross/T.I.M.
-Anna Jay/Tay Conti versus The Renegade Twins
-Jurassic Express versus QT Marshall/Nick Comoroto
-Adam Page/Alan Angels/10 versus Matt Hardy/Serpentico/Isiah Kassidy
-Eddie Kingston versus Joey Janela
-Thunder Rosa versus Kasey Fox
-Dante Martin versus Aaron Solo
-Powerhouse Hobbs versus Alexander Moss
-Daniel Garcia versus Fuego Del Sol
-Orange Cassidy versus JD Drake
-Red Velvet versus Shalonce Royal
TOMORROW on #AEWDark at 7/6c!@MadKing1981 faces @JANELABABY in what's sure to be an absolute banger. We CANNOT wait.
▶️ https://t.co/lBSV4rTE11 pic.twitter.com/TqSOixXc2b
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) January 11, 2022
#AEW World Tag Team champions @boy_myth_legend and @luchasaurus will face #TheFactory's @QTMarshall and @Mr_Freakbeast in a Championship Eliminator Match on #AEWDark TOMORROW at 7/6c!
▶️https://t.co/lBSV4sbfpB pic.twitter.com/UGzo5vnXXU
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) January 11, 2022
In a TBS Championship Eliminator match on #AEWDark, the newly crowned champion @Jade_Cargill will face @Skyebyee! Tune in TOMORROW at 7/6c!
▶️ https://t.co/lBSV4sbfpB pic.twitter.com/kRRCtk61Dh
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) January 11, 2022