Below is the full lineup for tomorrow’s United Wrestling Network pay per view special on FITE TV, which will feature an NWA world title matchup between champion Nick Aldis and challenger Mike Bennett, formerly known as Mike Kanellis in WWE.

-Nick Aldis versus Mike Bennett for the NWA world championship

-NWA women’s champion Thunder Rosa in action

-Alexander Hammerstone versus EJ Sparks for the West Coast Pro championship

-Dan Joseph versus Levi Shapiro for the UWN TV championship

-Kamille versus heather Monroe

-Jordan Clearwater versus Will Allday

-Chris Dickinson versus Dick Mayor

-The Wolf Zaddies versus The Tribe