NJPW has announced the full lineup for the latest edition of Strong on NJPW World.

The show will air tonight at 8 p.m. Eastern time on NJPW World and is available on-demand shortly after airing. Here is the full lineup:

Brody King, Rust Taylor & Mascara Dorada vs. Great-O-Khan, Aaron Henare & TJP

Karl Fredericks & Clark Connors (w/Yuya Uemura) vs. Aaron Solow & Nick Comoroto (w/QT Marshall)

Chris Dickinson vs. Ren Narita