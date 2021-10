NJPW has announced the full lineup for the latest edition of Strong on NJPW World.

The show will air on Saturday at 8 p.m. Eastern time on NJPW World and is available on-demand shortly after airing. Here is the full lineup:

Alex Coughlin vs. Chris Dickinson

Ryusuke Taguchi & Rocky Romero vs. Royce Isaacs & Jorel Nelson

Juice Robinson, Lio Rush, TJP & Clark Connors vs. Bullet Club (Hikuleo, El Phantasmo, Taiji Ishimori & Chris Bey)

Karl Fredericks vs. Will Ospreay