NJPW has announced the full lineup for the latest edition of Strong on NJPW World.

The show will air tonight at 10 p.m. Eastern time on NJPW World and is available on-demand shortly after airing. Here is the full lineup:

Karl Fredericks and Clark Connors taking on Will Ospreay and a mystery partner.

A Texas Bull Rope match between Hikuleo and Juice Robinson.

Robbie Eagles and Chris Dickinson are teaming up to face Bullet Club’s Chris Bey and El Phantasmo.

Wheeler YUTA, Fred Yehi, David Finlay, Brogan Finlay and Will Allday versus Kevin Knight, The DKC, Ryusuke Taguchi, Ren Narita and Alex Coughlin.