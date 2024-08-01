WWE has announced the full lineup for the August 2nd NXT Level Up program.

Malik Blace vs. Bronco Nima

Tyra Mae Steele vs. Tatum Paxley

Riley Osborne vs. Shiloh Hill

These matches were initially taped ahead of the July 30th NXT “Great American Bash” Special. Full details for the show can be found below.

In a contrast of styles, Blade seems certain to take to the skies early and often against Nima, a menacing slugger.

During his last appearance on Level Up, Blade took down Cutler James in his first singles match in more than a year, while Nima recently teamed with Lucien Price for a big win against The O.C. on NXT.

The unhinged Paxley is primed to challenge for the NXT Women’s North American Title at Great American Bash, and she’ll receive a tough test against Steele.

A former Olympian, Steele is seeking her first WWE win after falling just short against Wren Sinclair in her debut.

And Osborne will represent Chase University as he goes for his sixth win in his lest seven Level Up matches when he battles the hard-hitting Hill, who recently earned his first victory by besting Uriah Connors.

