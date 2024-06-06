AEW has announced the full lineup for tomorrow’s episode of Rampage on TNT.

As a reminder, these matches were taped following last night’s Dynamite on TBS. A spoiler free lineup can be found below. If you want to see the full results you can find spoilers from the tapings here.

-Penta El Zero Miedo vs. The Butcher

-Private Party vs. Gates Of Agony

-The Acclaimed will be in action

-The Bang Bang Gang will be in action

-Mina Shirakawa vs. Serena Deeb