AEW has announced the full lineup for tomorrow’s episode of Rampage on TNT.
As a reminder, these matches were taped following last night’s Dynamite on TBS. A spoiler free lineup can be found below. If you want to see the full results you can find spoilers from the tapings here.
-Penta El Zero Miedo vs. The Butcher
-Private Party vs. Gates Of Agony
-The Acclaimed will be in action
-The Bang Bang Gang will be in action
-Mina Shirakawa vs. Serena Deeb
TOMORROW!
Friday Night #AEWRampage
10pm ET/9pm CT | TNT pic.twitter.com/fUSYZ8OiY0
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) June 6, 2024